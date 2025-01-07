Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Jan 2025 10:27 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jan 2025 10:27 PM IST
13കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവിന് മരണംവരെ തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Father who raped 13-year-old girl gets life imprisonment
തളിപ്പറമ്പ്: 13കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ കേസിൽ പിതാവിന് മരണംവരെ തടവും 15 ലക്ഷം രൂപ പിഴയും. കുറുമാത്തൂർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് പരിധിയിലെ പീഡന കേസിലാണ് തളിപ്പറമ്പ് പോക്സോ കോടതി ജഡ്ജി ആർ. രാജേഷ് ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്.
രണ്ട് വകുപ്പുകളിലായി മരണംവരെ തടവും മറ്റൊരു വകുപ്പിൽ 47 വർഷം തടവും 15 ലക്ഷം രൂപ പിഴയുമാണ് വിധിച്ചത്.
