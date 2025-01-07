Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_right13കാ​രി​യെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 10:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 10:27 PM IST

    13കാ​രി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​ക്കി​യ പി​താ​വി​ന് മ​ര​ണം​വ​രെ ത​ട​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    15 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​
    court
    cancel

    ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ്: 13കാ​രി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ പി​താ​വി​ന് മ​ര​ണം​വ​രെ ത​ട​വും 15 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും. കു​റു​മാ​ത്തൂ​ർ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ പീ​ഡന കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് പോ​ക്സോ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്‌​ജി ആ​ർ. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് ശി​ക്ഷിച്ച​ത്.

    ര​ണ്ട് വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി മ​ര​ണം​വ​രെ ത​ട​വും മ​റ്റൊ​രു വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ 47 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 15 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യു​മാ​ണ് വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:rape case
    News Summary - Father who raped 13-year-old girl gets life imprisonment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X