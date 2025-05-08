Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2025 8:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2025 8:21 AM IST

    കുടുംബ വഴക്ക്; മാനന്തവാടിയില്‍ മകന്‍ അച്ഛനെ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു

    കുടുംബ വഴക്ക്; മാനന്തവാടിയില്‍ മകന്‍ അച്ഛനെ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു
    കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട മലേക്കുടി ബേബി

    മാനന്തവാടി: കുടുംബ വഴക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് മകന്റെ വെട്ടേറ്റ് പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു. എടവക പന്നിച്ചാൽ കനലാട്ട് കുന്ന് മലേക്കുടി ബേബി (63) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മകൻ റോബിനെ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി പതിനൊന്ന് മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. നെഞ്ചിൽ ആഴത്തിൽ മുറിവേറ്റബേബിയെ മാനന്തവാടി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. വത്സയാണ് ബേബിയുടെ ഭാര്യ. മകൾ: റിൻസി, മരുമകൻ: ജിതിൻ.

    TAGS:Crime NewsmananthavadyMurder Case
    News Summary - Father dies after being stabbed by son
