14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 2 May 2025 12:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 May 2025 12:30 PM IST
14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Father arrested for raping 14-year-old girl and impregnating her
പത്തനംതിട്ട: റാന്നിയിൽ 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കട്ടപ്പന സ്വദേശിയായ 43കാരനാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
വയറുവേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടിയപ്പോഴാണ് പെൺകുട്ടി ഗർഭിണിയാണെന്ന വിവരം അറിഞ്ഞത്. തുടർന്ന് ലാബ് അധികൃതർ പൊലീസിൽ വിവരം അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ലൈംഗികപീഡനം പെൺകുട്ടി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. കുട്ടിക്ക് കൗൺസലിങ് നല്കുമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
