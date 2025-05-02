Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 May 2025 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 May 2025 12:30 PM IST

    14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: റാന്നിയിൽ 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഗർഭിണിയാക്കിയ പിതാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കട്ടപ്പന സ്വദേശിയായ 43കാരനാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.

    വയറുവേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടിയപ്പോഴാണ് പെൺകുട്ടി ഗർഭിണിയാണെന്ന വിവരം അറിഞ്ഞത്. തുടർന്ന് ലാബ് അധികൃതർ പൊലീസിൽ വിവരം അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ലൈംഗികപീഡനം പെൺകുട്ടി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. കുട്ടിക്ക് കൗൺസലിങ് നല്‍കുമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsPOCSOLatest News
    News Summary - Father arrested for raping 14-year-old girl and impregnating her
