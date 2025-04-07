ഫാം ഫെഡ് വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ അനൂപ് തോമസ് ഹോട്ടൽ മുറിയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഫാം ഫെഡ് വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ അനൂപ് തോമസ് ഹോട്ടൽ മുറിയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Farm Fed Vice Chairman Anoop Thomas collapses and dies
പീരുമേട്: പ്രമുഖ എഫ്.എം.സി.ജി ബ്രാൻഡായ ഫാം ഫെഡിന്റെ വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ അനൂപ് തോമസ് അന്തരിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ പീരുമേട്ടിലെ ഹോട്ടൽ മുറിയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ പീരുമേട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചിരുന്നു.
പോസ്റ്റ് മോർട്ടത്തിനായി ഇടുക്കി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെയാണ് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കൊപ്പം പീരുമേട്ടിലെത്തുന്നത്.
