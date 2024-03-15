വ്യാപാര, വ്യവസായ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ലൈസൻസ് പുതുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള കാലാവധി നീട്ടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 March 2024 12:17 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 March 2024 12:17 PM GMT
വ്യാപാര, വ്യവസായ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ലൈസൻസ് പുതുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള കാലാവധി നീട്ടിtext_fields
News Summary - Extension of license renewal period for industrial establishments
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് വ്യാപാര, വാണിജ്യ, വ്യവസായ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് നൽകിയ ലൈസൻസ് പിഴ കൂടാതെ പുതുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള കാലാവധി ജൂൺ 30 വരെ നീട്ടി. ലൈസൻസ് പിഴ കൂടാതെ പുതുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള കാലാവധി നേരത്തെ മാർച്ച് 31 വരെ നീട്ടിയിരുന്നു. അതാണ് ജൂൺ 30 വരെ ദീർഘിപ്പിച്ച് സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവിറക്കിയത്.
