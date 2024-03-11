Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവി.സിമാരെ പുറത്താക്കൽ:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    വി.സിമാരെ പുറത്താക്കൽ: ഇന്ന്​ പ്രതിഷേധ ദിനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    protest
    cancel

    ക​ള​മ​ശ്ശേ​രി: കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്, സം​സ്കൃ​ത സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല വി.​സി​മാ​രെ പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​റു​ടെ ന​ട​പ​ടി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ്രേ​രി​ത​മെ​ന്ന് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി കോ​ൺ​ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ. ഈ ​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഇ​ത്ത​രം ഗൂ​ഢ​നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ മ​തേ​ത​ര ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ര​ണം. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കുമെന്നും കോ​ൺ​ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kerala NewsVice Chancellors ExpulsionProtest day
    News Summary - Expulsion of VCs: Today is the protest day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X