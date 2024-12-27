Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഅനുവാദമില്ലാതെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 1:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 1:03 PM IST

    അനുവാദമില്ലാതെ സ്ത്രീയുടെ ഫോട്ടോയെടുത്ത എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    ആലുവ: അനുവാദമില്ലാതെ യുവതിയുടെ ഫോട്ടോയെടുത്തതിന് ആലുവയിൽ എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ആലുവ എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ജയപ്രകാശിനെയാണ് ആലുവ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    മറ്റൊരു വീട്ടിലെ സ്ത്രീയുടെ ചിത്രം അനുവാദമില്ലാതെ മൊബൈൽ ക്യാമറയിൽ പകർത്തിയെന്ന പരാതിയിലാണ് അറസ്‌റ്റ്‌.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:arrestExcise inspector
    News Summary - Excise inspector arrested for photographing woman without permission
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X