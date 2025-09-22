എക്സൈസ് വാഹനം ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി; മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച എക്സൈസ് ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ, സസ്പെൻഷൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Sept 2025 2:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Sept 2025 2:31 PM IST
എക്സൈസ് വാഹനം ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി; മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച എക്സൈസ് ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ, സസ്പെൻഷൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Excise Driver Suspended for Drunken Driving
Listen to this Article
കോഴിക്കോട്: മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച എക്സൈസ് ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ഫറോഖ് റേഞ്ച് എക്സൈസ് ഓഫിസിലെ ഡ്രൈവർ എഡിസനാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ഇയാൾ ഓടിച്ച എക്സൈസ് വകുപ്പിന്റെ വാഹനം ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചുകയറിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ ഇയാളെ തടഞ്ഞു വെക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. എഡിസനെ അന്വേഷണ വിധേയമായി സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story