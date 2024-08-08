Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 5:01 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 5:01 PM GMT

    സാങ്കേതിക തകരാർ; വിമാനം വൈകിയത് 13 മണിക്കൂർ

    സാങ്കേതിക തകരാർ; വിമാനം വൈകിയത് 13 മണിക്കൂർ
    നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി: സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​റി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​ത്തി​ഹാ​ദ് എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ് വി​മാ​നം 13 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റോ​ളം വൈ​കി. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 4.35 ന് ​കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​​പോ​കേ​ണ്ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ത​ക​രാ​റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പ​ക​രം ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ​ളം വെ​ച്ചു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും വി​ശ്ര​മ​സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ത​ക​രാ​ർ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച് വി​മാ​നം വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.24ന് ​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ പ​റ​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
