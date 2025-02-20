Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 10:35 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 10:35 AM IST
എറണാകുളം- കായംകുളം പാതയില് വേഗം 100 കിലോമീറ്ററായി ഉയര്ത്തി റെയിൽവേtext_fields
News Summary - Ernakulam-Kayamkulam railway has increased the speed to 100 kmph
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എറണാകുളം-കായംകുളം (കോട്ടയം വഴിയുള്ള) റെയില് പാതയിലെ പരമാവധി വേഗം 90ല് നിന്ന് 100 കിലോമീറ്ററായി ഉയര്ത്തി റെയിൽവേ ഉത്തരവ് പുറത്തിറക്കി.
അതേസമയം ഇരുദിശകളിലുമായി 23 സ്ഥലങ്ങളില് 90 കിലോമീറ്റര് വേഗ നിയന്ത്രണം തുടരും. വന്ദേഭാരത്, ഹംസഫര് ഉള്പ്പെടെ സ്റ്റോപ്പ് കുറവുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകള്ക്ക് വേഗം കൂട്ടിയതിന്റെ ഗുണം ലഭിക്കും. ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ വേഗം കൂട്ടിയതിന് ആനുപാതികമായി ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ സമയക്രമത്തില് മാറ്റം വരുത്താന് റെയിൽവേ തയാറാകണമെന്ന് വിവിധ യാത്രക്കാരുടെ സംഘടനകൾ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
