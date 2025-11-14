എറണാകുളം-ബറൗണി വൺവേ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ ശനിയാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 Nov 2025 6:36 PM IST
14 Nov 2025 6:36 PM IST
എറണാകുളം-ബറൗണി വൺവേ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ ശനിയാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Ernakulam-Barauni one-way festival special train to depart on Saturday
പാലക്കാട്: അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിലെ അധികതിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ നമ്പർ 06195 എറണാകുളം ജങ്ഷൻ - ബറൗണി ജങ്ഷൻ വൺവേ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് എറണാകുളം ജങ്ഷനിൽ നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് അടുത്ത ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഏഴിന് ബറൗണി ജംഗ്ഷനിൽ എത്തും.
