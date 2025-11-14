Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎറണാകുളം-ബറൗണി വൺവേ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 6:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 6:36 PM IST

    എറണാകുളം-ബറൗണി വൺവേ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ ശനിയാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Indian railway
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പാലക്കാട്: അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിലെ അധികതിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ നമ്പർ 06195 എറണാകുളം ജങ്ഷൻ - ബറൗണി ജങ്ഷൻ വൺവേ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് എറണാകുളം ജങ്ഷനിൽ നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് അടുത്ത ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഏഴിന് ബറൗണി ജംഗ്ഷനിൽ എത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian railwayTrain Servicefestival trainLatest News
    News Summary - Ernakulam-Barauni one-way festival special train to depart on Saturday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X