30 July 2024 10:09 AM GMT
30 July 2024 10:09 AM GMT
എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ എല്ലാ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും പ്രവേശനവിലക്ക്
News Summary - Entry ban at all tourist spots in Ernakulam district
കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിൽ ശക്തമായ മഴയുള്ള സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് പിൻവലിക്കുന്നത് വരെ ഡി.ടി.പി.സിയുടെ കീഴിലുള്ളതും സ്വകാര്യ സംരംഭകരുടെ കീഴിലുള്ളതുമായ എല്ലാ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും പ്രവേശനം നിരോധിച്ച് കലക്ട൪ ഉത്തരവിട്ടു. ഉത്തരവ് ലംഘിച്ച് വിനോദ സഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ പ്രവ൪ത്തിപ്പിക്കുന്നവ൪ക്കെതിരേ ക൪ശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് കലക്ട൪ അറിയിച്ചു.
