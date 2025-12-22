Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 9:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST

    തീർഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹനം സ്കൂട്ടറിലിടിച്ച് എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    തീർഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹനം സ്കൂട്ടറിലിടിച്ച് എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു
    എരുമേലി: ശബരിമല തീർഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹനം സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. കൂവപ്പള്ളി അമൽ ജ്യോതി കോളജിലെ എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി കണ്ണിമല പഴയതോട്ടം ജസ്വിൻ സാജു (19) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 6:15 നായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    എരുമേലിക്ക് സമീപത്ത് കണ്ണിമലയിലാണ് അപകടം. വിദ്യാർഥി സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറിലേക്ക് ശബരിമല തീർത്ഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹനം ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ ജസ്വിനെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ 26-ാം മൈലിലുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയെങ്കിലും വഴിമധ്യേ മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

