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Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2026 12:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2026 12:11 PM IST
കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ ആനയെ കിടങ്ങ് കീറി പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Elephant that fell into a well was pulled out by digging a ditch
മംഗളൂരു: കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ ആനയെ കിടങ്ങ് കീറി പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു. ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട ജില്ലയിൽ സുള്ള്യക്കടുത്ത സംപാജെയിൽ ഉപേക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട 20 അടി താഴ്ചയുള്ള കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ ആനയെ വനം അധികൃതർ രക്ഷിച്ചു. മണ്ണുമാന്തി യന്ത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെരിവുള്ള കിടങ്ങ് നിർമ്മിച്ച് പുറത്തേക്ക് വരാൻ വഴിയൊരുക്കുകായിരുന്നു.
പശ്ചിമഘട്ട വനപ്രദേശമായ സംപാജെയിൽ അലയുന്നതിനിടെ ആന അബദ്ധത്തിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണുവെന്ന് വനം അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു. 16 മണിക്കൂറോളം കൊമ്പൻ കിണറിനുള്ളിൽ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആനക്ക് പരിക്കില്ല.
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