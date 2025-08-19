Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 2:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 2:40 PM IST

    കൊമ്പൻ ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട അയ്യപ്പൻ ചരിഞ്ഞു

    കോട്ടയം: കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രമുഖ ആനകളിൽ ഒന്നായ ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട അയ്യപ്പൻ ചരിഞ്ഞു. ആനപ്രേമികളുടെ പ്രിയ കൊമ്പനായിരുന്നു.

    കൊല്ലം ചടയമംഗലത്ത് ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതര ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്‌നം കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിനിടെയാണ് ആന ചരിഞ്ഞത്.

    TAGS:elephant
