Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    27 Feb 2026 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    27 Feb 2026 8:07 AM IST

    ആറളം ഫാമിൽ കാട്ടാനയുടെ ചവിട്ടേറ്റ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    ആറളം ഫാമിൽ കാട്ടാനയുടെ ചവിട്ടേറ്റ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    camera_altകൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട അനീഷ്

    പേരാവൂർ: ആറളം ഫാമിൽ വീണ്ടും കാട്ടാനക്കലി.ആറളം ഫാം പത്താം ബ്ലോക്കിലെ സോമന്റെ മകൻ അനീഷാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പുലർച്ചെ വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് നിൽക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റ അനീഷിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം പേരാവൂർ താലൂക്കാശുപത്രിയിൽ.

