Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 7:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 7:56 AM IST
ആലുവയിൽ വയോധിക ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് ചാടി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Elderly woman jumps to death from flat in Aluva
ആലുവ: എറണാകുളം ആലുവയിൽ വയോധിക ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് ചാടി മരിച്ചു. 71കാരി ശാന്ത മണിയമ്മയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബാങ്ക് കവലയിലുള്ള ഫ്ലാറ്റിന്റെ എഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നാണ് വയോധിക താഴേക്ക് ചാടിയത്.
വയോധികയുടെ ആത്മഹത്യ കുറിപ്പ് കണ്ടെത്തിയെന്ന് പൊലീസ്. സംഭവത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തിവരികയാണെന്നും പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story