    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2024 11:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 11:56 AM GMT

    ആറളം ഫാമിൽ കൃഷിയിടത്തിലെ തീ അണയ്ക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വയോധികൻ വെന്തു മരിച്ചു

    venugopalan
    വേണുഗോപാലൻ 

    കേളകം (കണ്ണൂർ): ആറളം ഫാമിലെ കൃഷിയിടത്തിലുണ്ടായ തീ അണയ്ക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വയോധികൻ വെന്തു മരിച്ചു. ഒൻപതാം ബ്ലോക്കിലെ വേണുഗോപാലനാണ് (78) മരിച്ചത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്‌ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം.

    TAGS:Aralam Farmburnt to death
    News Summary - elderly man was burnt to death in Aralam Farm
