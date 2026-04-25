പട്ടാമ്പിയിൽ വയോധികന്‍ മരിച്ച നലയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2026 5:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 April 2026 5:11 PM IST
പട്ടാമ്പിയിൽ വയോധികന് മരിച്ച നലയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Elderly man found dead in Pattambi
പാലക്കാട്: പട്ടാമ്പിയിൽ വയോധികന് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. സൂര്യാതപമെന്ന് സംശയം. പുലാമന്തോൾ വളപ്പിൽ ബഷീർ(68) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട് മണിയോടെയാണ് ബഷീർ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ വീണു കിടക്കുന്നത് അയൽക്കാരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. ഉടന് പട്ടാമ്പി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. ബഷീറിന്റെ ശരീരത്തിൽ പൊള്ളലേറ്റ പാടുണ്ടയിരുന്നു. പോസ്റ്റ് മോർട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷമേ മരണകാരണം സൂര്യതപമാണോ എന്ന് പറയാനാകൂ.
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