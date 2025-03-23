Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസൂര്യാഘാതമേറ്റ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 9:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 9:58 PM IST

    സൂര്യാഘാതമേറ്റ് വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Aravindakshan
    cancel

    കോ​ട്ട​യം: പു​ര​യി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ സൂ​ര്യാ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വേ​ളൂ​ർ മാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നം പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റേ മേ​ച്ചേ​രി അ​ര​വി​ന്ദാ​ക്ഷ​നാ​ണ്​ (77) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി ചെ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്​ നി​ല​ത്ത് വീ​ണു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​ത്. കാ​ലി​ലും കൈ​യി​ലും പു​റ​ത്തും പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ പാ​ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ഭാ​ര്യ: പ്ര​സ​ന്ന​കു​മാ​രി. മ​ക്ക​ളി​ല്ല. സം​സ്‌​കാ​രം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മൂ​ന്നി​ന് വീ​ട്ടു​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:sunstrokeelderly manObituary News
    News Summary - Elderly man dies of sunstroke
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X