ആറളം ഫാമിൽ വയോധികൻ കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2023 10:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2023 10:07 AM GMT
ആറളം ഫാമിൽ വയോധികൻ കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Elderly man died of wasp sting in Aralam Farm
കേളകം: ആറളം ഫാമിൽ കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റ് വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു. രാഘവൻ പുതുശ്ശേരി (66) എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം വൈകീട്ട് ആറളം ഫാം ഒമ്പതാം ബ്ലോക്കിൽനിന്നാണ് കുത്തേറ്റത്. ഭാര്യ: യശോദ. മക്കൾ: ജനാർദനൻ, മിനി.
