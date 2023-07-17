Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 17 July 2023 10:07 AM GMT
    date_range 17 July 2023 10:07 AM GMT

    ആറളം ഫാമിൽ വയോധികൻ കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    കേളകം: ആറളം ഫാമിൽ കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റ് വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു. രാഘവൻ പുതുശ്ശേരി (66) എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം വൈകീട്ട് ആറളം ഫാം ഒമ്പതാം ബ്ലോക്കിൽനിന്നാണ് കുത്തേറ്റത്. ഭാര്യ: യശോദ. മക്കൾ: ജനാർദനൻ, മിനി.

    TAGS:wasp attackAralam Farm
    News Summary - Elderly man died of wasp sting in Aralam Farm
