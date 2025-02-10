നായ്​ ഓടിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കനാലിൽ വീണുമരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2025 12:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2025 12:03 AM IST
നായ് ഓടിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കനാലിൽ വീണുമരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - eight-year-old boy fell into the canal and died after being chased by a dog
കൊട്ടാരക്കര: നായ് ഓടിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന്, എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കാൽവഴുതി കനാലിൽ വീണുമരിച്ചു. സദാനന്ദപുരം കെ.ഐ.പി കനാലിൽ വീണ്, നിരപ്പുവിള അനീഷ് ഭവനിൽ അനീഷ്-ശാരി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ യാദവാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
കുട്ടിയുടെ നിലവിളി കേട്ട് നാട്ടുകാരും തുടർന്ന് ഫയർ ഫോഴ്സും സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തി കുട്ടിയെ എടുത്ത് കൊട്ടാരക്കര താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. സഹോദരി: കൃഷ്ണ. കൊട്ടാരക്കര പൊലീസ് മേൽനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story