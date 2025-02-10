Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    10 Feb 2025
    10 Feb 2025

    നായ്​ ഓടിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കനാലിൽ വീണുമരിച്ചു

    yadav 786876
    camera_altയാദവ് 

    കൊട്ടാരക്കര: നായ്​ ഓടിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന്, എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കാൽവഴുതി കനാലിൽ വീണുമരിച്ചു. സദാനന്ദപുരം കെ.ഐ.പി കനാലിൽ വീണ്, നിരപ്പുവിള അനീഷ് ഭവനിൽ അനീഷ്-ശാരി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ യാദവാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട്​ ഏഴോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    കുട്ടിയുടെ നിലവിളി കേട്ട് നാട്ടുകാരും തുടർന്ന് ഫയർ ഫോഴ്‌സും സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തി കുട്ടിയെ എടുത്ത്​ കൊട്ടാരക്കര താലൂക്ക്​ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തി​ച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. സഹോദരി: കൃഷ്ണ. കൊട്ടാരക്കര പൊലീസ് മേൽനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:dog attackstray dogdeath news
    News Summary - eight-year-old boy fell into the canal and died after being chased by a dog
