Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 4:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 4:25 PM GMT

    റമ്പൂട്ടാന്‍ കുരു തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി എട്ടു മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    കോട്ടയം: റമ്പൂട്ടാന്‍ പഴം പൊളിച്ചു നല്‍കുന്നതിനിടെ കുരു തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി എട്ടു മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള കുഞ്ഞു മരിച്ചു. പാലാ മീനച്ചില്‍ സുനില്‍ ലാല്‍-ശാലിനി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകന്‍ ബദരീനാഥാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം ആറരയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. പഴം നല്‍കുന്നതിനിടെ കുരു കുട്ടിയുടെ തൊണ്ടയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ശ്വാസംമുട്ടല്‍ അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഉടന്‍ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    TAGS:obituaryrambutan
    News Summary - Eight-month-old baby dies after rambutan seed stuck in throat
