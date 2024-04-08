Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    8 April 2024 1:01 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:01 PM GMT

    പെരുന്നാൾ: റെയിൽവേ റിസർവേഷൻ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത് ഉച്ച വരെ

    Railway reservation centers
    പാലക്കാട്: പെരുന്നാളിനോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് പാലക്കാട് ഡിവിഷനിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർവത്കൃത പാസഞ്ചർ റിസർവേഷൻ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടു വരെ മാത്രമേ പ്രവർത്തിക്കൂ. റെയിൽവേ അധികൃതരാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Eid ul fitrindian Railwayreservation centers
