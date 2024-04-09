Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 1:44 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 1:51 PM GMT

    മാസപ്പിറ കണ്ടു; കേരളത്തിൽ ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ നാളെ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: പൊന്നാനിയിൽ ശവ്വാൽ മാസപ്പിറ കണ്ടതിനാൽ കേരളത്തിൽ ഈദുൽ ഫിത്​ർ ബുധനാഴ്ച ആഘോഷിക്കും. ഒമാൻ ഒഴികെയുള്ള ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും ബുധനാഴ്ചയാണ് ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ. ഒമാനില്‍ വൈകാതെ പ്രഖ്യാപനമുണ്ടാകും.

    TAGS:Eid al-Fitr
    News Summary - Eid al-Fitr 2024
