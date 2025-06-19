Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോട്ടയം ജില്ലയിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 8:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 8:16 PM IST

    കോട്ടയം ജില്ലയിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകളുള്ള വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    School holiday
    cancel

    കോട്ടയം: ജില്ലയിൽ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച (2025 ജൂൺ 20) കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. കിളിരൂർ എസ്.വി.ജി.പി.എച്ച്.എസിനും കിളിരൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി.എസ്, തിരുവാർപ്പ് സെന്റ് മേരീസ് എൽ.പി. സ്‌കൂൾ, തിരുവാർപ്പ് ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി. സ്‌കൂൾ, വേളൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് എൽ.പി. സ്‌കൂൾ, വേളൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി. സ്‌കൂൾ, ചീപ്പുങ്കൽ ഗവൺമെന്റ് വെൽഫെയർ യു.പി. സ്‌കൂൾ എന്നീ സ്‌കൂളുകൾക്കാണ് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ഉത്തരവായത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Holidaykottayam DistrictEducational InstitutionsRelief Camps
    News Summary - Educational institutions with relief camps in Kottayam to remain closed on Friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X