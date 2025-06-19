Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
19 Jun 2025 8:16 PM IST
19 Jun 2025 8:16 PM IST
കോട്ടയം ജില്ലയിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകളുള്ള വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അവധി
News Summary - Educational institutions with relief camps in Kottayam to remain closed on Friday
കോട്ടയം: ജില്ലയിൽ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച (2025 ജൂൺ 20) കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. കിളിരൂർ എസ്.വി.ജി.പി.എച്ച്.എസിനും കിളിരൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി.എസ്, തിരുവാർപ്പ് സെന്റ് മേരീസ് എൽ.പി. സ്കൂൾ, തിരുവാർപ്പ് ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി. സ്കൂൾ, വേളൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് എൽ.പി. സ്കൂൾ, വേളൂർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് യു.പി. സ്കൂൾ, ചീപ്പുങ്കൽ ഗവൺമെന്റ് വെൽഫെയർ യു.പി. സ്കൂൾ എന്നീ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കാണ് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ഉത്തരവായത്.
