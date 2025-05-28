Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 May 2025 3:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 May 2025 3:01 PM IST
രണ്ടു ജില്ലകളിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്ക് അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow in two districts
കണ്ണൂർ: അതിതീവ്ര മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ റെഡ് അലര്ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനാൽ കണ്ണൂർ, കാസർകോട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്, അംഗൻവാടികള്, മദ്റസകള്, ട്യൂഷന് സെന്ററുകള്, സ്പെഷല് ക്ലാസുകള് എന്നിവക്ക് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അതതു ജില്ലാ കലക്ടര്മാർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
