Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2025 3:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 3:01 PM IST

    രണ്ടു ജില്ലകളിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് അവധി

    രണ്ടു ജില്ലകളിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് അവധി
    കണ്ണൂർ: അതിതീവ്ര മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ റെഡ് അലര്‍ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനാൽ കണ്ണൂർ, കാസർകോട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍, അംഗൻവാടികള്‍, മദ്റസകള്‍, ട്യൂഷന്‍ സെന്ററുകള്‍, സ്‌പെഷല്‍ ക്ലാസുകള്‍ എന്നിവക്ക് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അതതു ജില്ലാ കലക്ടര്‍മാർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow in two districts
