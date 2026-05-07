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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎടവണ്ണപ്പാറയിലെ 18...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2026 4:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2026 4:09 PM IST

    എടവണ്ണപ്പാറയിലെ 18 കാരന്‍റെ ആത്മഹത്യ: ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    മലപ്പുറം: മലപ്പുറം എടവണ്ണപ്പാറയിൽ 18 കാരന്‍ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത സംഭവത്തിൽ ഒരാളെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കൊണ്ടോട്ടി വലിയ പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മുനീറാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത യാസിറിനെ മുനീർ മർദിച്ചതായി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് മോഷണം കുറ്റം ആരോപിച്ചതിനെതുടർന്ന് യാസിർ വീട്ടിൽ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തത്. യാസിർ മുനീറിന് പണം നൽകാനുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഇതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് മർദനം.

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    TAGS:EdavannaparaCrimeMalappuram
    News Summary - Edavannappara 18-year-old's suicide: One person arrested
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