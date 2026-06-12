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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവീണക്ക് വീണ്ടും ഇ.ഡി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2026 12:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2026 12:09 PM IST

    വീണക്ക് വീണ്ടും ഇ.ഡി സമന്‍സ്; ബുധനാഴ്ച ഹാജരാകാന്‍ നിർദേശം

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    വീണക്ക് വീണ്ടും ഇ.ഡി സമന്‍സ്; ബുധനാഴ്ച ഹാജരാകാന്‍ നിർദേശം
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മാസപ്പടി കേസിൽ വീണാ വിജയന് പുതിയ ഇ.ഡി സമന്‍സ്. ആരോഗ്യ കാരണങ്ങൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ഇന്ന് ഹാജരാകന്‍ അസൗകര്യം അറിയിച്ചതിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച ഹാജരാകാന്‍ ഇ.ഡി അറിയിച്ചത്. ഇ.ഡി ആവശ‍്യപ്പെട്ട രേഖകൾ അഭിഭാഷകർ മുഖേന ഇന്ന് ഹാജരക്കുമെന്ന് വീണ അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ വ്യക്തമായ മറുപടി ഇ.ഡി നൽകിയിട്ടില്ല. അതേ സമയം കേസിൽ സി.എം.ആർ.എൽ എം.ഡി ശശിധരന്‍ കർത്തയുടെ മകന്‍ ശരന്‍ എസ്. കർത്തയടക്കമുള്ളവരെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യും.

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