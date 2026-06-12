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Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 12:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 12:09 PM IST
വീണക്ക് വീണ്ടും ഇ.ഡി സമന്സ്; ബുധനാഴ്ച ഹാജരാകാന് നിർദേശംtext_fields
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News Summary - ED issues summons to Veena again; directed to appear on Wednesday
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മാസപ്പടി കേസിൽ വീണാ വിജയന് പുതിയ ഇ.ഡി സമന്സ്. ആരോഗ്യ കാരണങ്ങൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ഇന്ന് ഹാജരാകന് അസൗകര്യം അറിയിച്ചതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച ഹാജരാകാന് ഇ.ഡി അറിയിച്ചത്. ഇ.ഡി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട രേഖകൾ അഭിഭാഷകർ മുഖേന ഇന്ന് ഹാജരക്കുമെന്ന് വീണ അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ വ്യക്തമായ മറുപടി ഇ.ഡി നൽകിയിട്ടില്ല. അതേ സമയം കേസിൽ സി.എം.ആർ.എൽ എം.ഡി ശശിധരന് കർത്തയുടെ മകന് ശരന് എസ്. കർത്തയടക്കമുള്ളവരെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യും.
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