    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2024 3:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2024 3:23 AM GMT

    ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് മേഖലയിൽ ഭൂചലനം; 4.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    പരിക്കോ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അറബിക്കടലിൽ ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് മേഖലയിൽ റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി ദേശീയ ഭൂകമ്പ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ അർധരാത്രി 12.15ഓടെയായിരുന്നു ഭൂചലനം. പരിക്കോ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

    മിനിക്കോയ് ദ്വീപിൽ നിന്ന് 195 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ കടലിൽ 27 കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം.

    TAGS:Earthquake
    News Summary - Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Lakshadweep islands
