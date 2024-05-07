Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2024 12:35 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2024 12:35 PM GMT
ഇ-ഗ്രാന്റ്സ് പോസ്റ്റ് മെട്രിക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - E-Grants Post Matric Scholarship
ഇ-ഗ്രാന്റ്സ് പോസ്റ്റ് മെട്രിക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2023-24 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ ഇ-ഗ്രാന്റ്സ് പോസ്റ്റ്മെട്രിക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പിന് അപേക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന അവസരമായി മെയ് 20 വരെ ഇ-ഗ്രാന്റ്സ് പോർട്ടൽ ഓപ്പൺ ചെയ്യും. അർഹരായ എല്ലാ പട്ടികജാതി/ പിന്നാക്ക വിഭാഗ/ ജനറൽ വിദ്യാർഥികളും ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കണം. അവസാന തീയതിക്കു ശേഷമുള്ള അപേക്ഷകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കില്ല.
