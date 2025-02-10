Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനമോടിച്ച ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി പിടിയിൽ

    സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ക്രൈം റെക്കോഡ്സ് ബ്യൂറോ ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി അനിലിനെയാണ് അരൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്​റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്
    അരൂർ: മദ്യപിച്ച് അപകടകരമായ നിലയിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക വാഹനമോടിച്ച ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പിയെ കസ്​റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ക്രൈം റെക്കോഡ്സ് ബ്യൂറോ ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി അനിലിനെയാണ് അരൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്​റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്. ദേശീയപാതയിൽ ആലപ്പുഴ ചന്തിരൂരിൽ​ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    ചന്തിരൂർ ദേശീയ പാതയിൽ പൊലീസിന്റെ പതിവ് വാഹന പരിശോധനക്കിടെയാണ് ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാളെ പിന്നീട് ജാമ്യത്തിൽ വിട്ടെങ്കിലും വകുപ്പുതല നടപടി ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നാണ് വിവരം.

    TAGS:DYSPdrunk drivingkerala police
    News Summary - DYSP arrested for drunk driving
