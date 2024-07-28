Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2024 6:28 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2024 6:32 PM GMT

    കാർ അപകടത്തിൽ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്‌.ഐ നേതാവും പ്രവർത്തകനും മരിച്ചു

    കാർ അപകടത്തിൽ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്‌.ഐ നേതാവും പ്രവർത്തകനും മരിച്ചു
    അനന്തു, എം. രജീഷ്

    ആലപ്പുഴ: ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്‌.ഐ ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ സെക്രട്ടറിയും പ്രവർത്തകനും മരിച്ചു. ആര്യാട് ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ സ്ഥിരം സമിതി അംഗവും ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്‌.ഐ മാരാരിക്കുളം ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായ എം. രജീഷ്, പ്രവർത്തകനായ അനന്തു എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വളവനാട് പ്രീതികുളങ്ങരയിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഇവർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാർ തെങ്ങിലിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം. ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന സുരേഷ്, കിച്ചു എന്നിവരെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.


    TAGS:DYFI
    News Summary - dyfi leader and worker died in a car accident in Alappuzha
