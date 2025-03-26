Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 8:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 8:21 AM IST

    മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഭാര്യയുടെ മൂക്കിടിച്ച് തകർത്തു; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    Man Attacked Woman
    കുന്നംകുളം: മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഭാര്യയുടെ മൂക്ക് ഇടിച്ച് തകർത്ത കേസിൽ ഭർത്താവ് പിടിയിൽ. ചൂണ്ടൽ പെലക്കാട്ടുപയ്യൂർ കറുപ്പം വീട്ടിൽ റിജുവാനെയാണ് (47) കുന്നംകുളം സി.ഐ യു.കെ. ഷാജഹാൻ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. മദ്യപിച്ച് വഴക്കുണ്ടാക്കി ഇയാൾ ഭാര്യയെ ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:drunkArrest
    News Summary - Drunk man breaks wife's nose; man arrested
