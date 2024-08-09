Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത്​...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 1:55 AM GMT

    വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത്​ ലഹരി; മൂന്ന്​ വർഷത്തിനിടെ 10,262 കേസുകൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലഹരി ഉപയോഗം, വിൽപന, വിപണനം വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കെതിരെ 70 കേസുകൾ
    വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത്​ ലഹരി; മൂന്ന്​ വർഷത്തിനിടെ 10,262 കേസുകൾ
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത്​ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ലഹരി വസ്തു വിറ്റതിന്​ മൂന്ന് വർഷത്തിനിടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത്​ 10,262 കേസുകൾ. 10,257 പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ കേസുണ്ട്. അബ്കാരി, എൻ.ഡി.പി.എസ് കേസുകൾ 27 വീതം. സിഗരറ്റ്​ മറ്റ് പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വിൽപന 10,208 കേസ്​.

    അബ്കാരി കേസുകൾ:

    എറണാകുളം- 21, കൊല്ലം - ആറ്

    എൻ.ഡി.പി.എസ് കേസുകൾ:

    എറണാകുളം- 16,

    കോട്ടയം -നാല്,

    കൊല്ലം-മൂന്ന്,

    കോഴിക്കോട്- മൂന്ന്,

    പാലക്കാട്- ഒന്ന്

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:drug use in schoolsDrug cases
    News Summary - Drug Use
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick