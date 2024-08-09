വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത്​ ലഹരി; മൂന്ന്​ വർഷത്തിനിടെ 10,262 കേസുകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Aug 2024 1:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Aug 2024 1:55 AM GMT
വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത് ലഹരി; മൂന്ന് വർഷത്തിനിടെ 10,262 കേസുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Drug Use
കൊച്ചി: വിദ്യാലയ പരിസരത്ത് കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ലഹരി വസ്തു വിറ്റതിന് മൂന്ന് വർഷത്തിനിടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത് 10,262 കേസുകൾ. 10,257 പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ കേസുണ്ട്. അബ്കാരി, എൻ.ഡി.പി.എസ് കേസുകൾ 27 വീതം. സിഗരറ്റ് മറ്റ് പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വിൽപന 10,208 കേസ്.
അബ്കാരി കേസുകൾ:
എറണാകുളം- 21, കൊല്ലം - ആറ്
എൻ.ഡി.പി.എസ് കേസുകൾ:
എറണാകുളം- 16,
കോട്ടയം -നാല്,
കൊല്ലം-മൂന്ന്,
കോഴിക്കോട്- മൂന്ന്,
പാലക്കാട്- ഒന്ന്
