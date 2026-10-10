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    ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം; സ്വകാര്യബസ് ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമറിൽ ഇടിച്ചു

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    ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം; സ്വകാര്യബസ് ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമറിൽ ഇടിച്ചു
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    കൊല്ലം: കൊട്ടാരക്കര കോട്ടാത്തലയിൽ സ്വകാര്യബസ് ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമറിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം. ബസ് ഓടിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഡ്രൈവർ ബസ് ഇടിച്ചുനിർത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

    കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി പുത്തൂർ സെക്ഷന്റെ ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമറിലാണ് ബസ് ഇടിച്ചുനിർത്തിയത്. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാത്തതിൽ ട്രാൻസ്‌ഫോർമർ തകർന്നു. ഡ്രൈവർ രതീഷിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. യാത്രക്കാർ സുരക്ഷിതരാണ്.

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