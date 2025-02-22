ഡോ. സുൽഫി നൂഹു ഐ.എം.എ ദേശീയ കൺവീനർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Dr Zulfi Nuhu IMA National Convener
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : ഇന്ത്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ അസോസിയേഷന്റെ ദേശീയ ആക്ഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി കൺവീനറായി ഡോ. സുൽഫി നൂഹു ചുമതലയേറ്റു. 2025 ,2026 എന്നിങ്ങനെ രണ്ട് കൊല്ലത്തേക്കാണ് ചുമതല. പ്രഫഷണൽ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ സംഘടനയെ ദേശീയതലത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ് ഉത്തരവാദിത്വം.
ഇന്ത്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ അസോസിയേഷന്റെ മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡണ്ടും നിലവിൽ ജൂനിയർ ഡോക്ടർസ് നെറ്റ്വർക്ക്, പ്രഫഷണൽ ഡിസിബിലിറ്റി സപ്പോർട്ട് സ്കീം എന്നിവയുടെ ചെയർമാനുമാണ്.
