Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 12:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 12:04 PM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ പി.എം. കുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

    കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ പി.എം. കുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി
    കോഴിക്കോട്​: കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന ഡോ. പി. മുഹമ്മദ്​ കുട്ടി എന്ന പി.എം. കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു. മിംസ്​ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ്​ മരണം.​

    ഭാര്യ: ഹഫീല. മക്കൾ: ഡോ. ഇയ്യാദ്​ മുഹമ്മദ്​, ഡോ. റിനു. മരുമക്കൾ: റഷ രാമപുരം, ഡോ. അസ്​ലം ഫാരിസ്​ തലശ്ശേരി. മയ്യിത്ത്​ നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഒമ്പതിന്​ കണ്ണംപറമ്പ്​ ജുമാ മസ്​ജിദിൽ.

    TAGS:obituaryDr PM kutti
    News Summary - Dr. P.M. kutti passes away
