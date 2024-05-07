കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ പി.എം. കുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2024 12:04 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2024 12:04 PM GMT
കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ പി.എം. കുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Dr. P.M. kutti passes away
കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ജനകീയ ഡോക്ടർ എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന ഡോ. പി. മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി എന്ന പി.എം. കുട്ടി അന്തരിച്ചു. മിംസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം.
ഭാര്യ: ഹഫീല. മക്കൾ: ഡോ. ഇയ്യാദ് മുഹമ്മദ്, ഡോ. റിനു. മരുമക്കൾ: റഷ രാമപുരം, ഡോ. അസ്ലം ഫാരിസ് തലശ്ശേരി. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഒമ്പതിന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story