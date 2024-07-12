Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 12 July 2024 9:18 AM GMT
    ഡോ. പി. രവീന്ദ്രന് കാലിക്കറ്റ് വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല

    Dr. P. Ravindran
    തേഞ്ഞിപ്പലം: ഡോ. പി. രവീന്ദ്രന് കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല. നിലവിലുള്ള വി.സി ഡോ. ജയരാജന്റെ കാലാവധി ഇന്ന് അവസാനിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണിത്. കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കെമിസ്ട്രി വിഭാഗം പ്രഫസർ ആണ് ഡോ. രവീന്ദ്രൻ.

    TAGS:Calicut VCDr. P. Ravindran
    News Summary - Dr. P. Ravindran in charge of Calicut VC
