Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 May 2025 8:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 May 2025 8:53 AM IST
മാഹി ആയൂർവേദ കോളജ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. നന്ദകുമാർ (59) നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Dr. Nandakumar (59) passed away
കൊല്ലം: മാഹി ആയൂർവേദ കോളജ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. നന്ദകുമാർ (59) നിര്യാതനായി. കൊല്ലം ജില്ലയിൽ തട്ടാമല ഉല്ലാസിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.
ഭാര്യ: ഡോ. ബിനി ഉപേന്ദ്രൻ ( കൊല്ലം പൂത്തൂർ ആയൂർവേദ ശ്രീനാരായണ കോളജ്),
മക്കൾ: ഡോ. മഞ്ജു നാഥ്, മഹേഷ് നാരായൺ,
സംസ്കാരം തട്ടാമലയിൽ ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30ന്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story