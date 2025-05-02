Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 May 2025 8:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 May 2025 8:53 AM IST

    മാഹി ആയൂർവേദ കോളജ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. നന്ദകുമാർ (59) നിര്യാതനായി

    മാഹി ആയൂർവേദ കോളജ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. നന്ദകുമാർ (59) നിര്യാതനായി
    കൊല്ലം: മാഹി ആയൂർവേദ കോളജ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. നന്ദകുമാർ (59) നിര്യാതനായി. കൊല്ലം ജില്ലയിൽ തട്ടാമല ഉല്ലാസിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.

    ഭാര്യ: ഡോ. ബിനി ഉപേന്ദ്രൻ ( കൊല്ലം പൂത്തൂർ ആയൂർവേദ ശ്രീനാരായണ കോളജ്),

    മക്കൾ: ഡോ. മഞ്ജു നാഥ്, മഹേഷ് നാരായൺ,

    സംസ്കാരം തട്ടാമലയിൽ ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30ന്


    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Dr. Nandakumar (59) passed away
