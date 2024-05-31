Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    31 May 2024 11:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    31 May 2024 11:40 AM GMT

    ഡോ. കെ.കെ. സാജുവിന് കണ്ണൂർ വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല

    ഡോ. കെ.കെ. സാജുവിന് കണ്ണൂർ വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കണ്ണൂർ സർവകലാശാല വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല ഡോ. കെ.കെ.സാജുവിന്. കുസാറ്റ് മെക്കാനിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിഭാഗം മേധാവിയാണ് ​കെ.കെ. സാജു. ഗവർണർ ആരിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഖാനാണ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഓർഡിനൻസ് ഇറക്കിയത്. ജൂൺ ഒന്നുമുതലാണ് ഉത്തരവ് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരിക. ഡോ. ബിജോയ് നന്ദൻ വിരമിച്ച ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് നിയമനം. ജൂൺ ഒന്നുമുതലാണ് ഉത്തരവ് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരിക.

    TAGS:Kannur VCDr. KK Saju
    News Summary - Dr. KK Saju is in charge of Kannur VC
