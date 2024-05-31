ഡോ. കെ.കെ. സാജുവിന് കണ്ണൂർ വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2024 11:02 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2024 11:40 AM GMT
ഡോ. കെ.കെ. സാജുവിന് കണ്ണൂർ വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതലtext_fields
News Summary - Dr. KK Saju is in charge of Kannur VC
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കണ്ണൂർ സർവകലാശാല വി.സിയുടെ ചുമതല ഡോ. കെ.കെ.സാജുവിന്. കുസാറ്റ് മെക്കാനിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിഭാഗം മേധാവിയാണ് കെ.കെ. സാജു. ഗവർണർ ആരിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഖാനാണ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഓർഡിനൻസ് ഇറക്കിയത്. ജൂൺ ഒന്നുമുതലാണ് ഉത്തരവ് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരിക. ഡോ. ബിജോയ് നന്ദൻ വിരമിച്ച ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് നിയമനം. ജൂൺ ഒന്നുമുതലാണ് ഉത്തരവ് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരിക.
