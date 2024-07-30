Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകാഴ്ചകൾ കാണാൻ ദുരന്ത...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2024 8:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 8:41 AM GMT

    കാഴ്ചകൾ കാണാൻ ദുരന്ത പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലേക്ക് പോകരുത്; മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി കേരള പൊലീസ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Wayanad Landslide
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പ്രകൃതി ദുരന്തമുണ്ടായ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് കാഴ്ചകൾ കാണാനായി ആരും പോകരുതെന്ന് കേരള പൊലീസ്. വയനാട്ടിലെ മുണ്ടക്കൈയിൽ ഉരുൾ പൊട്ടി വൻ ദുരന്തമുണ്ടായ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് പൊലീസി​ന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.

    ജനങ്ങൾ കാഴ്ചകൾ കാണാൻ തടിച്ചുകൂടുന്നത് പലപ്പോഴും രക്ഷാ പ്രവറത്തനത്തിന് തടസ്സമാകാറുണ്ട്. സഹായങ്ങൾക്ക് 112 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ വിളിക്കാം എന്നും പൊലീസിന്റെ ഫേസ്ബുക് പേജിലെ അറിയിപ്പിൽ പറയുന്നു.

    ചിലപ്പോഴെങ്കിലും നാട്ടുകാരുമായുള്ള സംഘർഷത്തിനും സന്ദർശകരുടെ പ്രവാഹം കാരണമാകാറുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad Landslide
    News Summary - Don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing; Kerala Police with warning
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick