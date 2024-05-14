ഡ്രൈവിങ് സ്കൂൾ ഉടമകളുടെ വിവിധ യൂനിയനുകളുമായി ചർച്ച വ്യാഴാഴ്ച

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2024 1:09 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2024 1:14 PM GMT
ഡ്രൈവിങ് സ്കൂൾ ഉടമകളുടെ വിവിധ യൂനിയനുകളുമായി ചർച്ച വ്യാഴാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Discussion with various unions of driving school owners on Thursday
തിരുവനന്തപുര: ഡ്രൈവിങ് സ്കൂൾ ഉടമകളുടെ വിവിധ യൂനിയനുകളുമായി സർക്കാർ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ചർച്ച നടത്തും. മന്ത്രി കെ.ബി ഗണേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ചർച്ച. ഡ്രൈവിങ് ടെസ്റ്റ് പരിഷ്കരണത്തിനെതിരെ ഡ്രൈവിങ് സ്കൂൾ ഉടമകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പ്രതിഷേധ സമരം തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് യോഗം വിളിച്ചത്.
തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിലെ ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രിയുടെ ചേമ്പറിൽ വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നിനാണ് ചർച്ച.
