Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2024 12:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2024 12:09 PM GMT

    ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം 24 മുതൽ

    ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം 24 മുതൽ
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം : സാമൂഹ്യസുരക്ഷ, ക്ഷേമ നിധി പെൻഷൻ ഒരു ഗഡു വിതരണം ബുധനാഴ്ച (ജൂലൈ 24) തുടങ്ങും. 1,600 രൂപ വീതമാണ്‌ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക്‌ ലഭിക്കുക. ഇതിനായി 900 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു. പതിവുപോലെ ബാങ്ക്‌ അക്കൗണ്ട്‌ നമ്പർ നൽകിയിട്ടുള്ളവർക്ക്‌ അക്കൗണ്ട്‌ വഴിയും, മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക്‌ സഹകരണ സംഘങ്ങൾ വഴി നേരിട്ടു വീട്ടിലും പെൻഷൻ എത്തിക്കും.

    അതാത്‌ മാസം പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിന്‌ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന്‌ ഈവർഷത്തെ ബജറ്റിൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതനുസരിച്ച്‌ കഴിഞ്ഞ മാർച്ച് മുതൽ അതാത് മാസം പെൻഷൻ നൽകി വരുന്നു.

    TAGS:welfare pension
    News Summary - Disbursement of welfare pension from 24
