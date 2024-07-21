ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം 24 മുതൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2024 12:09 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2024 12:09 PM GMT
ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം 24 മുതൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Disbursement of welfare pension from 24
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : സാമൂഹ്യസുരക്ഷ, ക്ഷേമ നിധി പെൻഷൻ ഒരു ഗഡു വിതരണം ബുധനാഴ്ച (ജൂലൈ 24) തുടങ്ങും. 1,600 രൂപ വീതമാണ് ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കുക. ഇതിനായി 900 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു. പതിവുപോലെ ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ട് നമ്പർ നൽകിയിട്ടുള്ളവർക്ക് അക്കൗണ്ട് വഴിയും, മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് സഹകരണ സംഘങ്ങൾ വഴി നേരിട്ടു വീട്ടിലും പെൻഷൻ എത്തിക്കും.
അതാത് മാസം പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിന് നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് ഈവർഷത്തെ ബജറ്റിൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതനുസരിച്ച് കഴിഞ്ഞ മാർച്ച് മുതൽ അതാത് മാസം പെൻഷൻ നൽകി വരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story