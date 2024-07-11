Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 4:01 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 4:01 PM GMT

    മെ​യ്ഡ് ഇ​ൻ കൊ​ച്ചി; നാ​ളെത്തെ സ്ലോ​ഗ​ൻ -ദി​നേ​ശ് നി​ര്‍മ​ല്‍

    കെ.​എ​സ്‌.​ഐ.​ഡി.​സി ഐ.​ബി.​എ​മ്മു​മാ​യി ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ദ്വി​ദി​ന രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര ജെ​ന്‍ എ.​ഐ കോ​ണ്‍ക്ലേ​വി​ൽ ഐ.​ബി.​എം സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് വെ​യ​ര്‍ പ്രോ​ഡ​ക്ട്‌​സ് സീ​നി​യ​ര്‍ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ദി​നേ​ശ് നി​ർ​മ​ലി​ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ന്‍ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കൊ​ച്ചി: നാ​ളെ ലോ​കം കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന സ്ലോ​ഗ​നാ​ണ് മെ​യ്ഡ് ഇ​ൻ കൊ​ച്ചി​യെ​ന്ന് ഐ.​ബി.​എം സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് വെ​യ​ര്‍ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്ട്സ് സീ​നി​യ​ര്‍ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ദി​നേ​ശ് നി​ര്‍മ​ല്‍. ജെ​ൻ എ.​ഐ കോ​ൺ​ക്ലേ​വ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ, ജ​ർ​മ​നി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കണമെന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കോ​ൺ​ക്ലേ​വാ​ണ് കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ജെ​ൻ എ.​ഐ​യെ സം​യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​തെ ഇ​നി ഒ​രു​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും പ​റ​യാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

