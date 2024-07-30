Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    30 July 2024
    date_range 30 July 2024 9:35 AM GMT

    ഡിജിറ്റൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി : കോൺവോക്കേഷൻ മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

    ഡിജിറ്റൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി : കോൺവോക്കേഷൻ മാറ്റിവെച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് - മുണ്ടക്കൈ, ചൂരൽമല ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഡിജിറ്റൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി നാളെ (ബുധനാഴ്ച) നടത്താനിരുന്ന രണ്ടാമത് കോൺവോക്കേഷൻ മറ്റൊരു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് വൈസ്ചാൻസലറുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Digital University
    News Summary - Digital University : Convocation adjourned
