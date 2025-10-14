Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    കൊച്ചി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ രണ്ട് കോടിയിലേറെ രൂപയുടെ വജ്രം പിടികൂടി

    കൊച്ചി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ രണ്ട് കോടിയിലേറെ രൂപയുടെ വജ്രം പിടികൂടി
    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ രണ്ട് കോടിയിലേറെ രൂപയുടെ വജ്രം പിടികൂടി. എയർ ഏഷ്യ വിമാനത്തിൽ ബാങ്കോക്കിലേക്ക്​ പോകാനെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിയിൽനിന്നാണ് വജ്രം പിടികൂടിയത്.

    രഹസ്യ വിവരം ലഭിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഡി.ആർ.ഐ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി യാത്രക്കാരനെ പിടികൂടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    സാമ്പത്തിക കുറ്റാന്വേഷണ കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ ഇയാളെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    TAGS:diamondKochi Airport
    News Summary - Diamonds worth over Rs 2 crore seized at Kochi airport
