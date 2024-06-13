കുവൈത്ത് ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തീപിടിത്തം; മരിച്ചവരിൽ ധർമടം സ്വദേശിയും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 8:13 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 8:13 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തീപിടിത്തം; മരിച്ചവരിൽ ധർമടം സ്വദേശിയുംtext_fields
News Summary - Dharmadam was also among the dead in kuwait fire tragedy
തലശ്ശേരി: കുവൈത്ത് മൻഗഫിൽ പ്രവാസി മലയാളിയുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയുടെ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരിൽ ധർമടം സ്വദേശിയും. ധർമടം കോർണേഷൻ സ്കൂളിന് സമീപം വാഴയിൽ വീട്ടിലെ വിശ്വാസ് കൃഷ്ണ (34) മരിച്ചതായി ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു.
ഡ്രാഫ്റ്റ്സ്മാനായ വിശ്വാസ് ഒമ്പത് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് കുവൈത്തിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലിക്ക് ചേർന്നത്. അതിന് മുമ്പ് ബംഗളൂരുവിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി. ധർമടത്തെ പരേതനായ കൃഷ്ണന്റെയും ഹേമലതയുടെയും മകനാണ്. പൂജ രമേശാണ് ഭാര്യ. മകൻ ദൈവിക് (മൂന്ന്). സഹോദരൻ: ജിതിൻ കൃഷ്ണ.
