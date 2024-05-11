Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2024 11:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 11:21 AM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട്-ബഹ്റൈൻ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം വൈകുന്നു

    Air India Express
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് -ബഹ്റൈൻ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെടാൻ വൈകുന്നു. രാവിലെ 10.10ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട വിമാനമാണ് ഇതുവരെ പുറപ്പെടാത്തത്.

    വിമാനം വൈകാൻ കാരണം സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. വൈകിട്ട് 6.50ന് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെടുമെന്നാണ് അധികൃതരിൽ നിന്ന് ലഭിച്ച വിവരം.

    TAGS:Air India ExpressKozhikode Bahrain flight
