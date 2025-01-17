Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    17 Jan 2025 10:58 PM IST
    17 Jan 2025 10:58 PM IST

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി ദന്തഡോക്ടർ പിടിയിൽ

    kerala police
    തൃ​പ്പൂ​ണി​ത്തു​റ: വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക്​ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന രാ​സ ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി ഫ്ലാ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ദ​ന്ത​ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ വ​ലി​യ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ര​ഞ്ജു​വാ​ണ്​ (30) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി പേ​ട്ട പാ​ല​ത്തി​നു​സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ഫ്ലാ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നും ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​യെ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

